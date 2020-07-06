Blue Bloods, Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Long Battle With COVID-19
Veteran Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41. The Tony-nominated actor had spent weeks in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center intensive care unit before passing away Sunday morning.
After initially being diagnosed with what doctor's thought was pneumonia, Cordero had his right leg amputated due to the infection and was on a list to receive a double-lung transplant. Cordero and his family had been living in Los Angeles due to the actor's new role as Dennis Dupree in an LA-based showing of Rock of Ages on Hollywood Boulevard.
Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots first revealed the news Sunday night in a post on her Instagram page. "God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots' post reads. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."
"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she adds. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
The Broadway star's Tony nomination came in 2014 for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway, a musical adaptation of Woody Allen's film of the same name. On the small screen, Cordero played Victor Lugo on Blue Bloods. He also starred in Zach Braff's indie flick Going in Style in 2017. Cordero's family had been staying on Braff's property earlier this year.
Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son Elvis, born last June.
Cover photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood