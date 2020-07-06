Blue Bloods, Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Long Battle With COVID-19

Veteran Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41. The Tony-nominated actor had spent weeks in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center intensive care unit before passing away Sunday morning.

After initially being diagnosed with what doctor's thought was pneumonia, Cordero had his right leg amputated due to the infection and was on a list to receive a double-lung transplant. Cordero and his family had been living in Los Angeles due to the actor's new role as Dennis Dupree in an LA-based showing of Rock of Ages on Hollywood Boulevard.

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots first revealed the news Sunday night in a post on her Instagram page. "God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots' post reads. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," she adds. "Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

The Broadway star's Tony nomination came in 2014 for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway, a musical adaptation of Woody Allen's film of the same name. On the small screen, Cordero played Victor Lugo on Blue Bloods. He also starred in Zach Braff's indie flick Going in Style in 2017. Cordero's family had been staying on Braff's property earlier this year.

Cordero is survived by his wife, Amanda, and their son Elvis, born last June.

Cover photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood