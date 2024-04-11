O.J. Simpson Dead At 76 After Battle With Cancer

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 after battling cancer.

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. The Simpson Family confirmed the former athlete and actor's passing this morning, saying he passed on April 10th "surrounded by his children and grandchildren." You can read a full statement from the family below.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family

This is a developing story...