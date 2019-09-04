Real Life Sword Fight Breaks out in Bronx Apartment Building

Some New Yorkers are watching a little too much Game of Thrones and bringing Medieval Times from the Meadowlands into the Bronx. A real life sword fight broke out between a couple of grown men. Well, kind of.

One dude came to battle with a foot long blade and the other showed up with an iron bar no shirt. Somehow, a woman was standing by and had to witness the whole thing go down. No word on whether or not anyone was injured but no serious injuries have been reported. One thing is for sure: someone might have won the battle, but they certainly haven’t won the war.

“It wasn’t clear to witnesses what the fight was about, but the shirtless man scampered off after he was cut on the arm,” NYPost reports. “Witnesses said he vowed to return.”

“The broad-daylight drama started at about 11 a.m. at 1275 Edward L. Grant Highway in Highbridge when a man with an iron bar and no shirt came knocking,” the report says. “It’s not clear why he was there, as there was no police report made of the brief encounter. But the bar-wielding aggressor was greeted at the door by a rude surprise: a man gripping what looked like a small samurai-style sword. The shirtless man was not deterred, crouching into a defensive position as he waved his crude club.”

Yeah, this is a real story happening in 2019. No one can be sure why anyone leaves the house anymore in the United States but we keep doing it and, well, sword fights are just breaking out.

