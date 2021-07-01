Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Bobby Bonilla Day With Fiscally-Irresponsible Mint Mobile Deal

✖

It happens to be a big day in the world of baseball, and Ryan Reynolds is getting in on the celebration. For those unfamiliar, today is Bobby Bonilla Day, a day that celebrates the annual payment from the Mets to Bonilla of $1.2 million dollars, which he has received since 2011. Bonilla is set to receive that payment until the year 2035, and even The Mets have embraced fans' celebration of the day. Reynolds wanted to give fans the same type of deal Bonilla received, and so in a new video, Reynolds and Mint Mobile announced a deal that is in no way fiscally responsible but is one people might want to take advantage of, and they got some help from Bonilla.

In the video, two fans run into Bonilla at the gym, and after some small talk they ask why he feels so great. He says "extremely long-term deal". When someone asks if he can get a long-term deal, Bonilla says they can from Mint Mobile, and that's when the deal is fully revealed. Mint Mobile is offering a one-day-only deal that will get you 25 years of mobile service for just $100 a year, but you have to take advantage of it today.

This 25 year deal makes zero financial sense for @mintmobile but somehow @grandcru5 negotiated us into it. Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! pic.twitter.com/T2c3ZuVMw5 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 1, 2021

The plan features unlimited talk and text, unlimited data (though it does reduce speed after 4GB), free international calls to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot, and more, and you can find the official description below.

"INTRODUCING THE BOBBY BONILLA PLAN:

At Mint Mobile, we don’t like contracts. Because most wireless customers don’t like contracts. But today, we’re making a one-time, one-day exception.

Years ago, former pro baseball player Bobby Bonilla signed one of the most famous contracts in sports history, ensuring he would be paid more than $1 million every July 1st for 25 years. So to celebrate Bobby’s big payday, we’ve partnered with him to offer the Bobby Bonilla Plan:

25 years of Mint Mobile premium wireless service for just $100 a year. That’s right, you can lock in Mint Mobile until it’s time to move to Mars."

Bonilla's landmark deal was actually part of a buyout from the New York Mets, and the two sides agreed on a deal that would pay him around $1.2 million for 25 years at an 8% interest. He's not the only player to receive a deferred payment after retiring, but it is one of the biggest and most lucrative deals of this type, and it's not even the only one for Bonilla, as he has another deferred contract payment from the Mets and Orioles that pays him $500,000 a year. That started in 2004 and also runs 25 years.