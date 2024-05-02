Jif Debuts New PB and Chocolate Spread

If you've ever said, "name a more iconic pair than peanut butter and jelly, I'll wait", well, that wait is now over. On Wednesday, Jif announced the launch of their biggest flavor innovation in a decade with the arrival of the new Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread. The new offering is exactly what you think it is, a combination of iconic Jif Peanut Butter with the sweetness of chocolate flavor — and making it even better is that its lower in sugar than the leading hazelnut spread with cocoa.

"Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread combines the irresistible deliciousness of Jif Peanut Butter that our fans love with the sweet flavor of chocolate, striking the perfect balance of salty and sweet," Nicole Massey, Vice President of Marketing at the J.M. Smucker Co. said in a statement. "It's lower in sugar, making it a permissible indulgence that can transform a simple snack into a mouthwatering treat in no time at all.

The new spread has 50 percent less sugar than the leading hazelnut spread with cocoa and also has a smooth texture, making it easy to spread. It is described by Jif as being a perfect topping for desserts, snacks, and meals as well as serving as an upgrade for simple snacks, such as fruit or pretzels. It also makes a finishing touch for smoothies, as well as goes as a nice topping for pancakes, french toast, waffles, and oatmeal just to name a few options.

The new Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread is set to be available in both 15 oz jar and 1.1 oz to-go cup formats and is now available at Amazon. It will roll out to all major national and regional retailers through spring and summer.

In Other Spring Food News

In other spring food news, The Original Donut Shop recently debuted their newest innovation, The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods. The new Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods are available in two flavors, Strawberry Acai and Pineapple Passionfruit. Both are permanent additions to the K-Cup lineup and are available at major retailers online and in-store now.

"With the spring and summer seasons ahead, fruit forward iced drinks are selling out in stores everywhere, so we're thrilled now to offer consumers a unique way to create their own refreshers from home that won't break the bank and deliver that same cafe quality taste," Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr. Pepper said. "The Original Donut Shop strives to identify new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of the at-home consumers, so Iced Refreshers seemed like the perfect next step."