SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Sealed VHS Collection, "It's My GameStop"

If all else fails, Pete Davidson has his monstrous VHS collection to turn to. At the onset of the pandemic, the then-Saturday Night Live star opted to begin collecting sealed VHS tapes. According to Davidson, he has a copy of most, if not all, VHS tapes ever produced. The big reveal came on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I started collecting VHSes that were sealed in the box like three years ago 'cause I was really high one night," Davidson told Fallon. "So listen to this, guys: In 2026, it'll be 20 years since the last VHS was made, right? So 20 years goes by — that's enough time for people to be like, 'Oh, that was cool, remember?' Like vinyl? So I bought all the sealed ones that exist — like, three to five thousand tapes."

According to Davidson, certain sealed VHS tapes are fetching tens of thousands of dollars. "As of a month ago, sealed VHSes are now going for 20 to 30,000 grand a pop!" he added. "Rocky just sold for $27,000. It's my GameStop. I own all of them, dude! Dude, no one believed in me! It's gonna happen, you guys!"

Davidson appeared on the late-night show to help promote his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, the live-sketch comedy that helped turn him into a household name.

"I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes," Davidson previously wrote of his post-Season 47 SNL exit. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

