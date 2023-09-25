Two Fan-Favorite Saturday Night Live Cast Members Just Got a Major Promotion

Even though the beginning of Saturday Night Live Season 49 has been delayed as the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers iron out the details of their new deal, a pair of performers have reportedly gotten promoted at the show. One new trade report says both James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have gotten a promotion, bumping the duo up to repertory players at Studio 8H.

Both comedians joined the cast of the live sketch comedy two years ago, taking to 30 Rock during Season 47 as featured players. Deadline was the first to break the news, reporting on the promotions during a larger piece on how SNL is looking to return in October.

The show is eyeing a return either on October 7th or October 14th, dependent on when WGA membership ratifies its new agreement with studios.

When is Lorne Michaels leaving SNL?

Many have thought Michaels may leave the show with its upcoming Season 50, which is set to debut in the fall of 2024. The rumors gained enough steam, SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson addressed them last year by agreeing the time could be a good point to stop the show.

"I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I'm saying, that's an incredible package. [Michaels] will be, you know, probably close to 80-years-old at that point and, you know, he's the one that's had his touch on the whole thing," Kenan told Charlamagne tha God in 2022. "So if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it's a good opportunity for NBC as well, you know what I'm saying, so maybe they might slash the budget. And then at that point you can't really do the same kind of show, so that's unfair to just watch it really go down kind of in flames or whatever like for real for real because of those restrictions, you know what I'm saying. And it'll just be a different thing, so capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea, I don't know."

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on Peacock. You can sign up for the streaming platform here.