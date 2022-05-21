Pete Davidson Confirms Saturday Night Live Exit in Emotional Instagram Post

✖

The season finale of Saturday Night Live is airing tonight, and it is expected to be the last episode for many of the show's longtime cast members. It's been reported that Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are all leaving the show after tonight's finale. Fans have been especially surprised by Davidson's exit, but it looks the rumors are true. SNL writer Dave Sirus took to Instagram today to share a message from Davidson.

"From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did," Davidson wrote.

He continued, "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

While Davidson's days with SNL may be over, the star has some exciting projects in the works. Last month saw the first trailer for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the A24 high-concept horror starring Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, and Lee Pace. Davidson is also playing the iconic comics character, Marmaduke, which also released a trailer last month. It was also announced in April that Davidson is making a semi-autobiographical comedy series called Bupkis for Peacock.

The season finale of SNL airs tonight on NBC.