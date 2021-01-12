Slim Jim Releases New Beef Sticks Flavored Like SONIC Chili Dogs

✖

If you've ever dreamt of the day a chili cheese dog from SONIC Drive-In would be condensed down into a beef stick, today is your day. Tuesday afternoon, the fast-food location announced a new partnership with Slim Jim. In turn, the partnership has introduced its first product — a Slim Jim infused with the flavors of Sonic's Chili Cheese Coney.

“Through partners like Slim Jim, SONIC fans can enjoy their favorite flavors at home and in new formats,” SONIC marketing chief Lori Abou Habib said in a press release on Tuesday. “For the first time ever, we’re taking a beloved entrée flavor, the Chili Cheese Coney, and creating a tasty, craveable snack.”

As of now, the Chili Cheese Coney Slim Jim will be available in a single size — Slim Jim's "Monster Size" 1.94 oz. sticks, and they should start arriving at most Walmarts around the country this week. The companies revealed the new snack will be available at select convenience stores as well.

“Our fans expect bold flavor when they snap into a Slim Jim,” Conagra brand head Spencer Fivelson added. “An innovative partner such as SONIC was perfect for a new addition to our line of Monster sticks, delivering the iconic taste of their Chili Cheese Coney in an exciting new way.”

Pricing for the snack wasn't immediately available, though it's expected to fall in line with typical Slim Jim snacks, especially since the two flavors appear to be packaged together.