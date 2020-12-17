Timmy Turner on a Stimulus Check Goes Viral As Timmy on a Stimmy

The Internet is a bizarre place and it's only become weirder during the rocky year that has been 2020. Towards the beginning of the pandemic, many folks in the United States received a $1200 stimulus check. Of course, that was about nine months ago, so people have been waiting a while for more relief from the government. According to CBS News, lawmakers are currently debating whether or not a new coronavirus relief package should include another round of stimulus checks. It seems that the most likely outcome will be $600 per person. This news has sparked a lot of jokes online, mainly with the mindset that $600 is too little, too late. On a lighter note, you may have noticed that "stimmy" is currently trending. It appears someone photoshopped an image of Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents onto a stimulus check, which has prompted people to tweet about getting their "stimmy" from the government.

You can check out the tweet that started it all here:

You’ve heard of elf on the shelf, get ready for pic.twitter.com/6sJsKwE0Jx — earth weed & fire (@brandonjamar_) December 15, 2020

From jokes about The Fairly Odd Parents to other iconic shows, there's a lot of funny "Timmy on a stimmy" content on Twitter today. You can check out some of the best tweets below...