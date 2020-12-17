Timmy Turner on a Stimulus Check Goes Viral As Timmy on a Stimmy
The Internet is a bizarre place and it's only become weirder during the rocky year that has been 2020. Towards the beginning of the pandemic, many folks in the United States received a $1200 stimulus check. Of course, that was about nine months ago, so people have been waiting a while for more relief from the government. According to CBS News, lawmakers are currently debating whether or not a new coronavirus relief package should include another round of stimulus checks. It seems that the most likely outcome will be $600 per person. This news has sparked a lot of jokes online, mainly with the mindset that $600 is too little, too late. On a lighter note, you may have noticed that "stimmy" is currently trending. It appears someone photoshopped an image of Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents onto a stimulus check, which has prompted people to tweet about getting their "stimmy" from the government.
You can check out the tweet that started it all here:
You’ve heard of elf on the shelf, get ready for pic.twitter.com/6sJsKwE0Jx— earth weed & fire (@brandonjamar_) December 15, 2020
From jokes about The Fairly Odd Parents to other iconic shows, there's a lot of funny "Timmy on a stimmy" content on Twitter today. You can check out some of the best tweets below...
Asked and Answered
Why is stimmy trend- pic.twitter.com/xSfG0rO2xl— aster ✧･ﾟ: * happy holidays ! (@kinjkihu) December 17, 2020
Getting Dark
If we don’t get the Timmy on a Stimmy then it’s gone be Vicky with the Blicky! pic.twitter.com/baY1TXldhh— Miggy 🌯 (@MgxCL1) December 17, 2020
Rhyme Time
Timmy on a stimmy that the government didn't gimme 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/dHJCXAgcA8— Arman Tannu (@_ArmanT_) December 17, 2020
Cheat Sheet
panny = pandemic
stimmy = stimulus
vacky = vaccine
do we take anything seriously now ?! 😂😭🤣— ~!☝🏾😌 aht aht i'm speaking !~ (@deifrankone) December 7, 2020
SpongeBob Jokes
A stimmy for $600 10 months later. I bet the next one will be this pic.twitter.com/5g1cX5kOIT— MewBlaze (@MweBlaze) December 17, 2020
Don't Forget Arrested Development
For the people who watch Arrested Development...when people say "stimmy" don't you think of this? pic.twitter.com/FJobxpeIIt— January 3rd (@PologizeMe) December 17, 2020
Surprise
not gonna lie, when i woke up today, i did not expect to see a picture of timmy turner photoshopped onto a stimulus check to be trending on twitter. but hey, TIMMY ON A STIMMY YEAH pic.twitter.com/wfRkloie5T— Gage (GAGWE) (@_terrelldactyl_) December 17, 2020
One Last Look
Timmy on a Stimmy pic.twitter.com/7kIHv6pvfa— jason bolaños (@JBinAV) December 17, 2020