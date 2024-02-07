Totino's Announces Pizza Roll Delivery for Super Bowl

Totino's is gearing up to get its trademark Pizza Rolls out to as many people as possible this weekend. Just days before Super Bowl LVIII dominates millions of television sets around the world, the pizza-maker has revealed a major delivery campaign for Pizza Rolls in hopes people will eat them for the big game.

Wednesday, Totino's unveiled Game Day Delivery, a service created in conjunction with UberEats and Doordash. Though frozen Pizza Rolls are already available through the app's grocery service, Game Day Delivery delivers hot-and-ready Pizza Roll recipes straight to your door.

"Pizza's the most ordered food during the Big Game, but this year Totino's is taking a slice from pizza delivery orders and giving fans a way to eat delicious hot-and-ready Pizza Rolls snacks as part of their game day spreads," Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino's, said in a press release. "Totino's Pizza Rolls are the perfect shareable snack and now fans can enjoy them in a whole new way for an unmatched and affordable snacking experience."

The campaign also complete with an extensive ad campaign featuring comedian Pete Davidson.

People in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles will be able to search "Pete ZaRoll's by Totino's" in either Doordash or UberEats to order their choice of "souped up" Pizza Rolls on Sunday, February 11th. The five new flavors you can order are below.