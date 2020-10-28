Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Partnering With Totino's for Double XP, Skins, and More

✖

Call of Duty players and pizza roll enthusiasts alike will be happy to hear that Activision’s partnership with Totino’s is continuing with a bunch of rewards up for grabs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players. All you have to do is own Black Ops Cold War and buy certain Totino’s products and you’ll be able to get things like Double XP and even an animated in-game emblem that somehow features Totino’s. The partnership is one of several promotions that are going on around Black Ops Cold War this year and is an expected one given how many cross-promotions Call of Duty games typically have.

A preview of some of the rewards players can expect to get was shared alongside the announcement of the renewed partnership between the war simulator and pizza snacks. If you’re just buying the general items from Totino’s that have Black Ops Cold War branding on them, you can earn 15-minute Double XP tokens, a unique Operator skin, and a calling card. Buy Totino’s products, redeem your codes here, and you’ll get in-game content when the game releases on November 13th.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| BUYING TOTINO’S |

| GETS YOU |

| BONUS CONTENT |

| IN CALL OF DUTY®: |

| BLACK OPS |

| COLD WAR |

| ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Pete Zaroll (@totinos) October 28, 2020

If you’re planning on getting bigger versions of Totino’s products from certain retailers, you can get things like an animated emblem featuring parachuting pizza rolls as well as something called a “MEGA XP” boost. It’s unclear exactly how the MEGA XP boost differs from Double XP, but it sounds better which is even better news for people already planning on playing Black Ops Cold War and stocking up on pizza rolls.

To round out your Call of Duty rewards and your snack options, it’s worth remembering that Black Ops Cold War is also running promotions with things like Doritos and Mountain Dew. One of those promotions was actually the one that revealed a first look at the logo for the game and even hinted at a release window before either of those things were officially unveiled by Activision.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13th.