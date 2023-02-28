Wendy's to Sell Its Iconic Chili Canned in Stores

Chili is one of Wendy's flagship items, and now fans of the stew will be able to readily buy it at places other than the fast-food joint. Conagra Brands recently announced it's releasing a canned version of Wendy's chili at grocery stores across the land. Officially unveiled at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Conference earlier this year, the canned chili has already started popping up as an available item on Instacart in some markets, with some people on social media even spotting them out in the wild.

An official release date has yet to be announced, but The Street reports it will be sometime later this year with more information and availability details set for release "closer to the national launch." Regardless, people across the land are hyped to get the chili any time of the day, regardless of whether or not their local Wendy's is open. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.