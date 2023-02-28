Wendy's to Sell Its Iconic Chili Canned in Stores
Chili is one of Wendy's flagship items, and now fans of the stew will be able to readily buy it at places other than the fast-food joint. Conagra Brands recently announced it's releasing a canned version of Wendy's chili at grocery stores across the land. Officially unveiled at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Conference earlier this year, the canned chili has already started popping up as an available item on Instacart in some markets, with some people on social media even spotting them out in the wild.
An official release date has yet to be announced, but The Street reports it will be sometime later this year with more information and availability details set for release "closer to the national launch." Regardless, people across the land are hyped to get the chili any time of the day, regardless of whether or not their local Wendy's is open. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Interesting
prevnext
This would be an interesting seller. Wendy’s Chili is coming soon to grocery stores according to snackolactor’s page over Instagram. pic.twitter.com/YhMlroemeh— Justin Hartsough (@PitViperJustin) February 27, 2023
Absolutely Slaps
prevnext
Wendy’s chili absolutely slaps and I’ll fight ANYBODY that disagrees.— Death By Thiccness 🌻🖤 (@Jessbeesknees) February 27, 2023
Somebody Should Have Told Me
prevnext
ok….why didn’t y’all tell me about this chili from Wendy’s being this damn good!— Regular Milk (@itsmarieee_duh) February 27, 2023
Tore Up
prevnext
I want a full loaded baked potato and some chili from Wendy’s . I know my stomach finna be tore up .— Q U A Y . . . (@Quay_juh) February 28, 2023
Add Some Fries
prevnext
I am a big fan of Wendy’s chili with cheese. Their hot sauce and some crackers. Add a few fry’s into the cup. There ya go.— Scott Larsen (@zebra3V1) February 28, 2023
Love It
prev
Saw Wendy's chili is gonna get a canned form. Coming later this year apparently. I absolutely love the way their chili taste. Not spicy but still like the taste. Idc how it's made 😂😅— mixes (@mixmuses) February 24, 2023