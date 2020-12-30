Zac Efron Debuts Mini Mullet Haircut

✖

Though his only film credit this year was lending his voice to the animated movie Scoob!, plus his new Netflix original series Down to Earth, actor Zac Efron is ending 2020 with a bang, and perhaps among one of the only people doing it this way. While down in Australia, Efron paid a trip to Attaboy, a barbershop in Adelaide, South Australia, where they christened him with a new 'do that will have him fitting right in with the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina. That's right, Efron is sporting a mullet in one of their photos. It seems unlikely that Zac left the store with that same style but the image itself is pretty funny.

Efron made headlines last year for another experience he had in Australia, one that actually put his life in jeopardy rather than just his sense of style. While filming the short-lived Quibi documentary series Killing Zac Efron, the actor was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Australia after contracting a life-threatening bacterial infection while shooting the series in Papua New Guinea. According to the report, which arrived exactly one year ago today, Efron became ill with what is believed to be a form of typhoid while filming the series.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," Efron wrote on Twitter after the incident. "I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Efron is poised to have a big year in 2021 after he's been cast in two high profile projects in the later half of 2020. The first project he was tapped for was a Three Men and a Baby reboot that is in the works for Disney+, Efron will seemingly be among the former trio and not the later baby. Gordon Gray — a collaborator with Ben Affleck on The Way Back — is producing which has a script from Will Reichel (Hot Air) and is actively searching for a director.

The actor is also attached to star in Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Produtions, and Weed Road Productions upcoming reboot of Firestarter, a new adaptation of the 1984 Stephen King novel. Efron will play the part of Andy McGee, the father to the titular character. In the film, a young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

(Cover Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)