Disney+ Remaking Three Men and a Baby With Zac Efron in Starring Role

✖

Zac Efron has found his way into a Disney+ Original at last. Monday afternoon, reports surfaced (via THR) suggesting the Baywatch star had been cast in a Three Men and a Baby reboot for the Disney-owned streamer. Efron's the first star attached to the product being crafted by Disney's live-action film division solely for Disney+. Gordon Gray — a collaborator with Ben Affleck on The Way Back — is producing.

The original feature initially hit theaters in 1987 and starred Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg. The Leonard Nimoy feature went on to become the first-ever Disney live-action film to make over $100 million at the domestic box office. The commercial success led to a sequel three years later titled Three Men and a Little Lady. Nimoy wasn't part of the sequel.

The remake has a script from Will Reichel (Hot Air) and is actively searching for a director.

Three Men and a Baby is just the next reboot in line for an ever-expanding library of original content on Disney+. Earlier this month, the House of Mouse announced Mulan would be going to the service as a premium on-demand offering alongside a limited theatrical release.

“Clearly, the original shows that we decided to invest in, led by The Mandalorian, have worked,” former Disney chief Bob Iger said about Disney's original content earlier this year. “We knew when we launched that we were launching with a modest amount of original programming and that it would build over time. So as we look ahead, we’re really comfortable with volume ... I think the best thing about it all is that the decision that we made to go with quality and not just volume is working.”

After a career launched by Disney thanks to his involvement in the High School Musical franchise, Efron has appeared in indie hits such as The Beach Bum and Extremely Wick, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He's currently starring in Netflix's Down to Earth, a docuseries showcasing the actor has he traverses the planet in search of sustainability. Efron currently produces the series under his own production banner. The synopsis for the show reads, "In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live."

Cover photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.