Avengers: Age of Ultron Pre-VFX Image Features Pregnant Black Widow

Badass women around the world work while pregnant, even the stars of action films. Gal Gadot famously did Wonder Woman reshoots while pregnant, and she's not the only superhero to do so. Scarlett Johansson was pregnant with her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron. Recently, Marvel's The Infinity Saga Box Set was released and features all 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many Marvel fans have taken to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share deleted scenes and unseen content ranging from Captain Marvel almost appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron to a near-appearance by Iron Man's Dum-E in Avengers: Endgame. Recently, another user took to the social media site to share an image from the end of Ultron, pre-VFX, which makes Black Widow appear pregnant.

“Scarlett Johansson pregnant in a scene from Age of Ultron (from Infinity Saga Box Set),” u/Teatreevelvet wrote. “We all knew that she was pregnant during filming of this movie, but I at least didn't know she was this far along while doing scenes (in the leather catsuit!).”

You can check out the image below:

Many people commented on the post:

“They either had a stunt woman in the suit and inserted Scarlett's face, or they had her in the suit and digitally removed the bump. That's my guess at least,” u/Teatreevelvet added.

“I just checked the final version of the scene in YouTube, yeah, they used CGI in Scarlett,” u/Matapple13 confirmed.

“There are lots of tricks for covering up or concealing bumps like that. You won’t fool anyone at 36 weeks but at 20 or so, having her stand behind the bar while she’s flirting with Banner will be effecting at covering that up. Having her in a makeshift prison behind bars while Ultron talks about his diabolical plan is effective at hiding the bump. Having her sit while the cough testosterone cough tries to lift the hammer is effective at concealing a modest bump,” u/shellexyz explained.

Despite dying in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson will be back this year in Black Widow, which is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The new movie will also feature Florence Pugh (Yelena), David Harbour (Alexei/The Red Guardian), O-T Fagbenle (Mason), and Rachel Weisz (Melina). Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

