Kevin Smith Reacts to First Look at Disney+ Marvel Shows

By now, you ought to know Kevin Smith is just as big of a comic book fan as the rest of us, especially when seeing those comics adapted to live-action properties. Hours after Marvel Studios and Disney+ teamed up to drop the first looks at three upcoming Marvel shows, Smith took to Twitter to share his initial reactions. As you might expect, the filmmaker was just as excited as anyone else, raving about the thirty seconds of footage the House of Ideas unleashed upon the masses during Super Bowl LIV.

"It is by @MarvelStudios alone I set my mind in motion," Smith tweeted. "It is by the juice of Feige that thoughts acquire speed, the lips acquire ass-kissing stains, the stains become an advertisement. It is by @Marvel alone I set my mind in motion. (My God, these shows can have my whole heart!)

For the most part, the teaser — which you can see above — featured footage primarily from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, the two shows that have been in production longest. Giving us the first looks at characters like U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), the teaser also unveiled to full-on bonkersness that is WandaVision, a reality-warping sitcom-like show that's unlike anything Marvel's ever done.

Despite directing episodes for The CW's Arrowverse, Smith has yet to do a hefty project for Marvel's live-action department. At one point, he was set to executive produce an adult-oriented Howard the Duck animated series for Hulu, though Marvel Studios pulled the plug on that show last month. Some of Smith's most popular Marvel work comes from his "Guardian Devil" story arc on Daredevil alongside Joe Quesada.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision are each due out later this year while Loki is expected to hit Disney+ next spring.

