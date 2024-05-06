Marvel Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #2 First Look (Exclusive)

Marvel has a new look at the next issue of Deadpool and Wolverine's team-up series. Before Logan and Wade Wilson reunite on the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel is bringing the two fan-favorite X-Men characters together for the Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII limited series. Deadpool and Wolverine are set on a globe-trotting adventure that starts with both characters on separate missions that ultimately become connected. The first issue came out last week and set up the mayhem that can be expected, but now an exclusive first look at Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #2 shows what happens when the titular heroes are pitted against each other.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #2 by Joe Kelly, Adam Kubert, and Frank Martin. There are four preview pages available, and they pick up on the action from Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1, which ended with Deadpool gaining new abilities while under the mental control of a mysterious new character. This person, presumably the Delta referenced in the synopsis, appears to be running an operation that gives regular people enhanced powers, allowing them to fight for sport. Deadpool has a giant helmet on his head and his costume is tattered.

Sticking with the graphic nature of Deadpool and Wolverine comics, both individuals get sliced and diced in the Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII exclusive preview. In particular, Wolverine cuts through Deadpool's right arm, and Deadpool's left leg is snapped in half from the knee joint.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII about?

WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH – AND EACH OTHER'S THROATS! The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages! The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

The exclusive preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #2 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 12th.