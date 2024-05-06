Marvel Teases New Wolverine and X-Factor Series

Wolverine and X-Factor are the next titles Marvel is adding to its X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch. When Marvel first announced what is in store for X-Men: From the Ashes, there were only three series fans could look forward to: X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez, and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero. Since then, we've had the announcements of X-Force, Phoenix, and NYX, but the hits keep on coming, as we now know we can add X-Factor and Wolverine to that growing list of X-Men comics.

Marvel released two teasers for X-Factor and Wolverine, with both series debuting in August. The publisher states that the official announcements for both titles will come later this week, though we do have some slogans to go with each. X-Factor has the logline, "Officially sanctioned to protect a world that hates and fears loves and adores them," while Wolverine states, "He'd kill for some alone time, but the fight always finds him. It's in his bones." Of course, those bones refer to Wolverine's Adamantium skeleton. You can get a look at the logos for X-Factor and Wolverine below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Magneto gets a new look for X-Men: From the Ashes

The first variant cover for X-Men #1 by celebrated X-Men artist Tony Daniel is a group shot of Cyclops, Beast, Psylocke, Magik, Juggernaut, Kid Omega, Temper, and Magneto. Magneto is in his familiar red and purple costume with a matching helmet, which he went back to in the final issue of Resurrection of Magneto. However, you can see that Magneto has grown out a white beard and mustache. Perhaps Magneto is playing the role of Charles Xavier and leading the X-Men as a mentor figure, similar to what's transpiring on the X-Men '97 animated series on Disney+.

The other variant covers feature a character spotlight by fan-favorite cover artist J. Scott Campbell, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover, and a hidden gem piece by the legendary George Pérez. His iconic depiction of Beast during his time with the Avengers inspired Stegman's own take on Beast in X-Men.

Stay tuned to ComicBook this week for more information regarding Wolverine and X-Factor.