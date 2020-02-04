Thor: Ragnarok Deleted Scene Seemingly Spoiled Arrival of Love and Thunder

Thor: Ragnarok served as Taika Waititi's monstrous introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Completely reinvigorating the Thor franchise, Ragnarok served as Waititi's blockbuster springboard into Hollywood and now, the filmmaker is one of the most-wanted directors in the industry. He's already signed on for another Thor movie, something the director might have teased within the events of Ragnarok.

A new deleted scene from Thor: Ragnarok has surfaced online, showing Hela's (Cate Blanchett) arrival on Earth. In the final cut, Hela arrives only after Odin (Anthony Hopkins) has passed on. In the deleted scene that's surfaced — thanks to Disney's mega-collectible Infinity Saga box set — the entire bit changes to show Hela and Odin interact on-screen as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) look on.

As u/Beddick points out, the sequence also suggests the name of the sequel of the fourth Thor film. In the background, the New York alleyway is plastered with an array of posters with various Easter eggs, including an apparent band poster with "Thunder Love" in big, bold letters. Coincidentally enough, the other posters in the shot tease a "new series" in addition to dropping a nod to Journey Into Mystery, the classic Marvel series Thor and most of his supporting characters debuted in.

Explaining why they changed it, Waititi mentioned in a previous interview the Marvel outfit thought it was a little too convenient to have such a pivotal scene take place right down the street from Doctor Strange. "We originally shot some of that stuff on the set of our stuff in New York," the director said shortly after release.

He added, "What we wanted to do was have them go down to Earth and they see Doctor Strange and stuff but it felt too convenient that he was suddenly just down the road in an alley and also everything, up to then, everything was so fast-paced and all over the place. We wanted to go somewhere peaceful and actually chill out with those characters and be with Odin while he imparts this wisdom and stuff and not have to hear stupid yellow cabs honking out the back."

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters November 5, 2021 while Ragnarok can now be streamed on Disney+.

