Wade Wilson and Logan Team Up Ahead of Their MCU Debuts in Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII (Exclusive)

Before Wade Wilson and Logan reunite in Deadpool & Wolverine, the duo works together in a new Marvel Comics series. Deadpool & Wolverine features the returns of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the big screen, in their first feature film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this calls for some symmetry in the pages of the Marvel Comics Universe, which brings us to Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII. The three-issue miniseries pits The Best There Is and the Merc With a Mouth on a two-man war, with two veteran creators of the characters charting their adventure. The first issue kicks off next week, and we've got an exclusive look at its intro.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1 by Joe Kelly, Adam Kubert, and Frank Martin. It starts with readers following Wolverine as he scales rooftops after being called by a trusted ally for help. Wolverine's inner monologue catches readers up on what they need to know, before that's all interrupted by Deadpool and a villain locked in combat. After mistakenly getting Wolverine confused with Wildside, Logan is struck by a purple bolt of energy.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII about?

WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH – AND EACH OTHER'S THROATS! The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture – the best there is and the merc with the mouth – undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages! The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

Who is the new villain in Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII?

ComicBook.com spoke to Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII writer Joe Kelly about the series, where we discovered some more information on the new villain set to debut: Delta.

"Part of the big question in this story in general is, 'Can people change?' That's probably one of the root questions these guys struggle with in the story," Kelly said. "Delta is an agent of change. It's his whole raison d'etre. He is a character who exists to facilitate the change that people want to make within themselves, and he does so for a variety of motivations, not the least of which is the entertainment of others. He's created whole cloth for this story, but it's always about what's the character stuff first, and what would be the most interesting exchange between Wolverine and Deadpool, and then breaking out and externalizing that stuff with the villains, and settings, and action to illustrate that point. It is a story about change, as in my not-at-all-clever naming of the character after the symbol for change. I think he's cool, and certainly, Adam brings him to life in a spectacular fashion."

The exclusive preview of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 1st.