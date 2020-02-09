Chris Pratt Shuts Down Troll With NSFW Tweet

Chris Pratt isn't have any of your baloney on Twitter. Sunday morning, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Onward star shared information for an upcoming event his wife Katherine is hosting with Jessica Simpson in regards to a book the latter is releasing. That's when one tweeter responded to the tweet in an unsavory way, saying he was no longer a fan of Pratt. Why? Because of an apology the actor made to Jason Momoa a few weeks back.

Pratt was quick to reveal his true thoughts on the matter, telling the recently-lost fan to "eat a d-ck." And suddenly, the standout of many family-friendly franchises becomes a headliner on NSFW Twitter.

Talk about a scandalous rush, right?

Eat a dick https://t.co/dSYj21jfhO — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 9, 2020

The controversy first came to light when Pratt shared an ad on his Instagram feed in which he was working out. In the image, he was carrying a single-use plastic water bottle, something fellow superhero Jason Momoa had an issue with. After all, Momoa is a note environmentalist and very much anti-plastic. On the picture, Momoa commented “bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single-use plastic. come on.”

A few days later, Momoa posted a picture of his own to further explain his stance on the issue and that's when Pratt apologized for the oversight.

“@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s.”

And apparently, the one who had the biggest problem with this all was some tweeter that's now been pretty effectively shut down by a Marvel superhero.

Pratt can next be seen in Disney-Pixar's Onward, due out March 6th.

