GoFundMe Raising Money for Family of Marvel Stuntman Who Died at 54

Marvel Studios stuntman Brian “Sonny” Nickels died in January at the age of 54, and now a GoFundMe page is raising money to help support Nickels’ family following his loss. Nickels from sudden cardiac arrest while at his home in West London. He’s survived by his wife, Simone, and his two children, seven-year-old Sienna and 3-year-old Rocco. The GoFundMe, launched by David Garrick, has raised £18,095 of its £500,000. “Our great beautiful kind wonderful Brian Sonny Nickels tragically, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. Leaving his 33 year old wife, 7 year old daughter, and 3 year old son,” Garrick writes on the GoFundMe page. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances his young widow Simone and their two young children are left with a substantial mortgage on their house which won’t be paid off. Simone solely worked for Brian for the past 11 years, and is struggling to work at the minute as she has a 7 year old and 3 years old to look after.

“Nothing financially was put into place or implemented as Brian's death was not expected or anticipated. Brian would be the first person to help any of us in need. Simone & Sienna watched and heard Brian graphically passing away, young Rocco is extremely confused and there is no counselling available as he is so young. Simone’s focus needs to be on their precious babies and getting them through this horrific and traumatic time. Their whole world has been turned upside down with the loss of a husband and father, please let’s all work together and help take all the financial pressure off her for some time, and raise as much money as we possibly can for Brian's wife and two young babies to completely take away any financial worries or burdens they may be facing. Let the kindest, love and great legacy of wonderful Brian Nickels live on through all of us.”

Nickels is a former boxer who fulfilled his dream of becoming a stuntman when he switched careers at age 25. His work for Marvel Studios included appearances in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Outside of the Marvel cinematic universe, Nickels’ film work included appearances in the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, Jason Bourne, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hobbs & Shaw, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. He also worked in television, appearing in Life on Mars, Band of Brothers, Top Boy, Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve and Game of Thrones.

