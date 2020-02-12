Jared Leto Posts Broom Challenge Video

Jared Leto is regarded by many to be a sort of larger-than-life character, thanks to his real-life persona and his knack for playing bizarre characters. The musician-turned-actor, who is set to star in Morbius the Living Vampire later this year, apparently isn't afraid to get in on popular and befuddling social media trends as well. On Tuesday, Leto took to Twitter to participate in the "broom challenge", a movement where people have shared videos of their brooms (and, naturally, various other household objects) standing up on their own. Leto used two brooms for his video, and responded to the ordeal with a "mind blown" emoji.

The trend was started by a claim that had supposedly been made by NASA, about how the Earth's gravitational pull on the vernal equinox causes the broom to stand upright. Unfortunately, NASA Itself quickly debunked the theory, in part because the equinox doesn't occur until March 19th.

"This is another social media hoax that exemplifies how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral," a NASA representative told CBS News. "While this hoax was harmless, it also shows why it's important for all of us to do some fact-checking and research — including checking in with @NASA and NASA.gov for real science fun facts — before jumping into the latest viral craze."

While the initial science behind the "broom challenge" might not necessarily be real, Leto's dedication to the world of acting arguably is. Leto made waves in an array of ways by his portrayal of The Joker in Suicide Squad, a role that he would like to (but reportedly won't) return to again.

“I love the Joker." Leto explained in 2017. "He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there... You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them."

“I would definitely play the Joker again,” Leto admitted in a previously interview. “It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.”

In the meantime, Leto will next step into the comic book realm with Morbius the Living Vampire, a film inspired by the Spider-Man villain of the same name.

"This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love," producer Avi Arad shared in a previous interview. "Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, 'Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.' Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are."

Morbius will be released on July 31st.

