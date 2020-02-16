Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Deleted Instagram Because His "Obsession" Was Taking Over His Life

Spider-Man star Tom Holland became so "obsessed" with Instagram he had to delete the app from his phone. Holland previously declared a "short break" from Instagram in October when filming Cherry, the new movie reuniting him with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and in May, the star said he would be stepping away from social media for a two-week period while on break. While Holland has again put his Instagram activity on pause, his page remains active while he promotes Dolittle, where he stars alongside Robert Downey Jr., and Onward, the newest Disney-Pixar film that addresses the impact of technology.

"I don't have Instagram right now," Holland told E! News while promoting Onward with co-star Chris Pratt. "I just had to get away from it and take a break. It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

Holland will be focusing on himself during his pause from Instagram, where he has more than 33 million followers.

"And now that I've taken a step back and I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have — I'm talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a d-ck, but you know what I mean. I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it."

He added, "I think you use it as a distraction to distract yourself from things you don't want to face in life, so when you step up and face them, you can get over them and you become happier."

It's a message inspired by Onward. There Holland and Pratt voice two elf brothers living in a magical world where magic is being pushed out by technology.

"Technology is taking over our lives in such a big way now and in this film, the beauty of magic is being taken over by technology, and it’s about looking onward and looking forward to your bright future that you can make," Holland previously told Access of the tearjerker dealing with the loss of a loved one. "So I think people just will really connect with the journey that these two boys go on, and obviously the idea of sibling love is something that’s really strong."

Disney-Pixar's Onward opens March 6.

