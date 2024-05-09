Deadpool & Wolverine New Look Detail Has Loki Fans Thrilled

Deadpool & Wolverine's latest look has Loki fans even more thrilled for the MCU movie. Entertainment Weekly is running their summer preview, and released a new image from the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman movie. It looks like Deadpool & Wolverine are back in the the Time Variance Authority and someone made the absolute mistake of giving Wade Wilson a Tempad. Loki fans will remember the time traveling device that originated in the Disney+ series. Tempads allow the user to travel to various points in time on (almost) any timeline. So, expect a temporal joyride from Deadpool & Wolverine some point.

This is all really thrillng for people who have already seen Loki on Disney+. But, will the general audience that hasn't flown around time with Tom Hiddleston be lost? According to director Shawn Levy, that won't be the case. He told The Associated Press that there was no "homework" for Deadpool & Wolverine. Expect a quick refresher on what the TVA does and how that might link to Deadpool 2, and the story will glide right along.

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly/Marvel Entertainment)

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy said of having to brush up on the MCU to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Hugh Jackman Comes Along For The Ride

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

While a lot of Deadpool & Wolverine has probably remained intact since the early days of production. Levy told EW that Hugh Jackman's return drastically changed some elements of the film. It opened up a whole lot of doors that probably would have went unexplored in the third franchise installment. Marvel Studios has been looking to get the X-Men into the picture pretty quickly. Now, things are moving in a pretty exciting direction and Levy is already teasing some big things popping in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Everything changed radically on the day that Hugh called Ryan," Levy said of Jackman's long-awaited return to the claws. "We had been workshopping a lot of ideas about possible stories for a third Deadpool movie. Those were story ideas that were more sequelly to the first two Deadpools, but None of them imagined such a seismic shift. I can safely say that the story completely changed and, in fact, came to us very, very quickly starting that day."

