Venom 2 Trends After Lord of the Rings Gollum Movie News

Venom 2 is trending after the announcement of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. That's right, Warner Bros. is making a new live-action Lord of the Rings movie directed by Andy Serkis. Some of the promotional material pointed out that the beloved actor had previously directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the discourse began flying from there. Now, a lot of people enjoy the Venom franchise. There's absoltuely no question that Tom Hardy's fun movies are the shining success of Sony's live-action Spider-Verse spinoffs. But, the second one was reviewed a bit harshly. Will The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum be amazing? No one knows yet, but that little fact has gotten people talking.

"For over two-decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Rings film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien's works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision," Warner Bros. Motion Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy wrote in a statement this morning. "We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum(*WT), we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history."

"Venom 2 director" Sony is weird as hell when it comes to making Spider-Man related films. I'm not about to hold Andy Serkis solely responsible for how Venom 2 turned out and Gollum is being written and produced by the same team that was behind the previous films so it's not even… — PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf's Apprentice (@Josh2Gud4U) May 9, 2024

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens continued, "It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum! As life long fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!"

Do you think Serkis will handle Gollum well? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!