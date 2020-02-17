These Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Posters Are Metal AF

Between WandaVision later this year and a Doctor Strange sequel next May, things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to get real freaky. At one point, former Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Scott Derrick said the movie is going to be the MCU's first scary movie. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has even gone on to clarify the remarks, saying the movie would in fact include some scary sequences. Either way, it seems the anticipated follow-up will be a mind-melting affair.

No piece of fan art has quite captured an epic, heavy metal tone like the new pieces introduced by Instagram fan artist @SneakyArts. Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme front and center, two versions of the poster were created by the artist — a red, rage-fueled version and another green-hued poster drawing inspiration from the Time Stone and Eye of Agamotto.

You can see both posters in the Instagram gallery below.

“Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title we’ve ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that’s exciting about it,” Feige said about the film last year. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that’s a horror film, but … it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

He added, "I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders [of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist. These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary ... but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters theaters May 7, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!