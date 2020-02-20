Today Is Your Last Chance to Win Screen-Used Captain America Shield from Avengers: Endgame

Are you a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan looking to own an incredible movie keepsake all while helping charity? If so, then Chris Evans has a suggestion for you! Earlier this week, the actor best known for playing Captain America took to Twitter to promote a Spot Fund campaign that could allow you to win a screen-used shield from Avengers: Endgame in order to help Girl Powerful. If you're interested in donating to the cause, you better do so quickly as the contest ends in less than 24 hours (midnight PST Thursday, February 20th). Here's what Evans posted about the giveaway:

“Hey guys, you have a chance to win a screen-used Captain America shield from Avengers: Endgame to support @GirlPowerful__ who are community leaders in real life. Only 4 days left to enter a piece of Marvel history,” Evans wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Hey guys, you have a chance to win a screen-used Captain America shield from Avengers: Endgame to support @GirlPowerful__ who are community leaders in real life. Only 4 days left to enter a piece of Marvel history. Go to https://t.co/EHBJ3hLWRJ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 17, 2020

Here’s more info from Spot Fund:

“One grand prize winner will win a screen-used Captain America shield used in the filming of Avengers: Endgame, including a Certificate of Authenticity from Marvel Studios. This is a one-of-a-kind piece of movie history. Winner will be announced on this page on February 24th, 2020,” the site boasts. “Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film of all time, grossing 2.8B worldwide. The Captain America shield was screen used by actor Chris Evans. The shield was gifted to Girl Powerful by Victoria Alonso, Executive Producer of Marvel Studios and authenticated by Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt.”

Similar to Omaze campaigns, the amount of money you donate will determine how many entries you get. For example, $10 is 100 entries. You can learn more details here.

As for the charity in question, Girl Powerful is a “youth empowerment 501(c)3 designed to give tween and teen girls the tools to build a strong sense of self. Through social emotional learning based mentorship our mission is to make every girl feel seen, valued and heard. All programs identify as mental health programs.”

Good luck to those who donated!

