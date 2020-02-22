Toy Fair: Scarlet Witch Makes Her Women of Marvel Debut

New York Toy Fair is already underway and now there’s some good news for Scarlet Witch fans out there. Kotobukiya announced that it would be adding the Avenger to its special “Women of Marvel” line. On the retailer’s website, a release date window of July has been announced at this time. The figure will be a part of the ARTFX Premier series. Kotobukiya’s official Twitter account put out some images of the figure that focus on all of the detail presents. Daily Miyama’s sculpting work is absolutely up to the standard of the premier line and some of the small inclusions are sure to delight fans of the character. The kit comes pre-painted so there’s little to worry about there. Scarlet Witch will be standing 260 mm tall wherever you display her around the house. This one will go nicely with the Silk and Black Widow figures in the same line.

Check out the description of the figure below:

Inspired by the 2016 “Scarlet Witch #1” comic, the elaborate costume design in the sculpt brings out her presence as a “witch,” and the realistic expression and overall “scarlet” color scheme fully showcase the realism and “beauty” of this statue.

Scarlet Witch is the third character to join Kotobukiya’s special “WOMEN of MARVEL” line in the ARTFX PREMIER series! More info => https://t.co/EySAti4znu#Kotobukiya #Marvel #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/Z7pYtGAXUN — Kotobukiya Official (@Kotobukiya_EN) February 18, 2020

Despite her face being smaller than 3.5 cm, the paint decorating the statue perfectly emulates the character’s personality seamlessly. This statue will be sure to woo fans worldwide with her beautiful gaze and expression. The display of her power of telekinesis is beautifully emulated at her fingertips.

Be sure to pay close attention to the fine details in this statue; from the hair and cape that can be seen fluttering about, to the ripples where her toes touch. The base further brings out the tension of this statue with its “scarlet” color scheme and realistic sculpting of the “witch” in this new addition to the ARTFX PREMIER line.

The “beauty” resonating from each statue in this new line in the ARTFX PREMIER series is a work of art that will please collectors worldwide.

Each ARTFX PREMIER statue comes in a luxurious packaging that differs from other Kotobukiya products. Every ARTFX PREMIER statue includes a serial number on the base, making each statue a one of a kind product.



This all-new and refined statue will be sure to stand out in any collection.

