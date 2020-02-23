Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fan Poster Teases Nightmare's MCU Debut

Before long, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin production and deal with the immediate fallout of WandaVision. The Disney+ show has been called "f-cking bonkers" by those who star in it and it's likely safe to say the Doctor Strange sequel will follow in a similar pattern, sending fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a wacky trip across the multiverse. It's been long-speculated long-time comics baddie Nightmare would serve as the antagonist of the much-anticipated follow-up and as fate would have it, fan artist BossLogic has since run with the idea.

In a new fan poster shared Sunday morning, BossLogic turns Strange's insignia into a dreamcatcher being held up by Nightmare, a ghastly figure that looms large in the background. The entire peace is spooky as all get out and if we're being honest, it's exactly what we want from the scary Doctor Strange film we've been promised.

I sleep seeking dreams, I awake finding nightmares #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ZrsVBStQam — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 23, 2020

As Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has clarified in the past, Doctor Strange 2 won't be an outright horror flick; rather, it'll include a fair share of scary moments in the makeup of a regular ol' MCU blockbuster.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige said in an interview last year. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

In case you missed the news, Derrickson and Marvel have since parted ways and the project. He's reportedly been replaced with former Spider-Man helmer Sam Raimi who, coincidentally enough, has cut his filmmaking chops in the horror genre.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters theaters May 7, 2021.

