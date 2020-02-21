Doctor Strange 2 Could Be Starting Production Sooner Than Thought

It's been widely reported Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was eyeing a production start date this May. Now, one convention cancellation appearance might point at an earlier start date. At one point, filmmaker Sam Raimi was set to attend Monster-Mania Con next month. The convention took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce that was no longer the case, revealing in a now-deleted tweet Raimi had pulled his scheduled appearance due to filming on the highly-anticipated sequel for Doctor Strange.

Pushing principal photography up two months would be pretty exceptionally surprising at the moment, since Marvel Studios just hired Loki writer Michael Waldron to pen a rewrite of the script. Better yet, Raimi has only been on board for a few weeks and even then, pre-production in March would be pushing it. Perhaps he's just too busy with the development of the flick to bother with any appearances at the moment — or maybe, just maybe, Doctor Strange 2 will be ready to begin filming in the matter of weeks.

(Photo: Twitter)

The convention — Monster-Mania 45 — is scheduled to take place March 13th through the 15th in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. A horror-themed convention, this year's slate of guests also include Jackie Earle Haley, David Harbour, Danny Trejo, Sting, and a big Child's Play reunion with Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent, Chris Sarandon, Catherine Hicks, and Fiona Dourif.

The show quickly uploaded another tweet without the distinction Raimi was missing the con because of his Doctor Strange obligations.

Just been informed that SAM RAIMI is forced to postpone his appearance @MonsterManiaCon due to filming. We hope to have him at one of our future shows. pic.twitter.com/hgdbRysiG7 — MONSTER-MANIA CON (@MonsterManiaCon) February 21, 2020

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters theaters May 7, 2021.

