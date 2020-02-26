Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Memories of His Dog, Includes Sweet Chris Pratt Photo

Earlier this week, James Gunn shared the sad news that his dog, Dr. Wesley Von Spears, passed away. Wesley was Gunn's faithful companion for nearly 17 years, so the director has quite a lot of photos to share. Gunn already posted a heartfelt message, which included an adorable photo of Wesley with Michael Rooker while he was in full Yondu garb. Gunn has since posted another loving message for his friend, and this one features more amazing photos, including Gunn in various costumes and Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt, getting some love from Wesley. Gunn also shared a story about an actor who didn't seem to like Wesley and, spoiler alert, they didn't end up getting cast in his movie.

"All humans and most animals have a point in their lives where they feel hurt or betrayed or rejected and thereafter they never fully trust others, at least not initially. There’s a wariness that all of us carry from that earlier life damage. One of the most beautiful things about Wesley was, although he had been a street dog, he didn’t have wariness or doubt about himself whatsoever. He just automatically assumed that everyone in the world loved him and he loved everyone. Sometimes he was wrong! He was in my office for all of my meetings on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, and would become temporary best friends with whatever actor or head of department came to meet with me – most of whom loved a very friendly dog hanging around. But one actor meeting with me for a role clearly didn’t like dogs. When Wes sidled up to her, wagging his tail, she was like, 'Ugh.' When she sat down on my couch to discuss the role, he sat on her lap, doggy smiling, tongue dangling, staring up at me, like, 'Look at this cool person I found!' I was embarrassed and kept making him get down but he’d gaze at me, baffled, like, 'What kind of monster are you to deprive this poor woman of ME?' He pranced out of the room with blissful confidence that that actor, like all others, adored him. (No, she didn’t get the role). I often think of Wesley as my role model in that way – how great would it be always believing I was awesome, everyone thought I was awesome, and every person I met was as awesome as me? Every individual was a pure delight and someone to get to know immediately and intimately. That was Wes. They say our dogs become like us. Me, I hope I became more like him."

You can check out the images in the post below:

Currently, Gunn is working on The Suicide Squad, which is set to be released in theaters on August 6, 2021.

