Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Reveals "Top Secret Footage" for Charity

Marvel's Black Widow is definitely one of the most highly-anticipated films to still arrive this year, as it will provide a bookend of sorts on the journey of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). If you're among the people who are looking forward to the film, Omaze is offering a chance for you to get in on the action in an awesome way. The online fundraising platform recently announced a partnership with Scarlett Johansson, which will allow fans to donate for a chance to win a trip to the Black Widow premiere. Johansson announced the campaign with a brief video message, in which she jokes that she's "leaking" footage from Black Widow's set.

One lucky winner and a friend will be flown out to the Los Angeles premiere of Black Widow, and will get to stay in a 4-star hotel. They will then get to attend the premiere and an exclusive after-party, where they will have the chance to hang out with Johansson herself. The night will be complete with "celebratory vodka shots" with the actress, who will be willing to "make the ultimate sacrifice... and take yours for you" if you don't drink.

The campaign will raise money for Solar Responders, an organization that maximizes the capacity of first responders to save lives with renewable energy. In partnership with first responder departments and community leaders, Solar Responders manages end-to-end solar panel and battery storage installations on first responder stations, including selection, design, procurement, installation and training. Your generosity will help Solar Responders provide a resilient, reliable and renewable source of backup power directly to first responders, creating both short-term and long-term impact for communities affected by natural disasters.

In order to be entered to win, you need to visit the contest's official Omaze page. You can enter without donating by clicking this link, but will get more chances to win if you donate a minimum of $10.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

Black Widow will arrive in theaters on May 1st.

