Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Production Shut Down Over Coronavirus Concerns

Production for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is on hiatus, at least for the moment. As a result of the expanding coronavirus outbreak — something the WHO suggests will soon become a pandemic — Marvel has been forced to halt production on the Disney+ series. After filming the show for months at locations in and around Atlanta, production shifted to Prague just last week and now, a report from Deadline says cast and crew involved in the production are being asked to return to Atlanta. It's unclear if filming will ever resume in the European country.

It's the second production hurdle the series has had to face in recent months. The show was previously set to film scenes in Puerto Rico, though those plans shifted after the territory suffered several catastrophic earthquakes.

With the Czech Republic locale, some believed the location could serve as a stand-in for the world of Sokovia and perhaps feature Castle Zemo, the home and residence of supervillain Baron Helmut Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some reports suggest the production had been filming at Prageu's Ploskovice Castle.

Falcon/Sam Wilson himself Anthony Mackie said earlier this month he doesn't think the series will feel like just another other Marvel movie. "They're going to feel different in and of themselves, because they're shot in a completely different way than the movies," Mackie told THR at the time. "I think people are going to be surprised by how in-depth and evolved the characters become by having six to eight hours to them, instead of just two hours."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to hit Disney+ this August.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

