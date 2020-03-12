Marvel's Shang-Chi: Who is Ghost Maker?

Thursday morning, the first glimpses at the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings surfaced online, providing fans their first look at a mysterious character involved in the production. While it's not evident who the character is exactly, some are suggesting it's none other than Ghost Maker, a long-time Shang-Chi nemesis that has been rumored to be a part of the film's cast since last October. But who is Ghost Maker? After all, the character certainly isn't a bigger-name villain like we've seen from other solo movies from Marvel Studios.

Created by Doug Moence and Gene Day in 1982, Ghost Maker — real name Grigori Svochenko — first appeared in, you guess it, Master of Kung-Fu #110. A Russian character, Svochenko was raised by his father, a important member of Russia's KGB spy organization. First and foremost an assassin, Ghost Maker has many attributes you'd expect the character to have — insane reflexes, enhanced speed, weapon mastery...you know, the works.

Since comics rarely keep their chill, the character's latest development have almost seen him become a Deadpool-esque character. The character's been killed and subsequently resurrected by The Hand, no less. After he was resurrected, he began expressing skillsets that let him a certain set of regenerative powers. Meaning he could heal himself like Deadpool, Wolverine, and a whole lot of other Marvel characters.

Most times the character has a bright green and teal suit with yellow accents, a far cry from what we can see in the set photos. The only indication that it's a character of importance, really, is Marvel's security detail actively trying to prevent the news crew's cameras from taking clips of the scene.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

