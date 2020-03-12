Marvel's Shang-Chi Set Photos Reveal Mysterious Figure

Marvel Studios has been filming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for a few weeks and now, a video of an outdoor set piece has surfaced online, giving fans their first look at one of the characters involved. Sydney's 7NEWS was on-hand at a local park where filming was underway featuring two helicopters. Though security guards armed with black umbrellas tried blocking the news station from filming the sequence in question, there was at least one masked character involved in the scene. If you look closely enough, you can see a character with a white mask outfitted with black lines. The character then appears to be wearing an assassin's costume of some sort, with a mask over their mouth.

You can see the video from the Sydney news outlet here. Stills of the character in question — who has yet to be confirmed — are blow.

BREAKING: The first photos from the set of #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings have been revealed! (via @7NewsAustralia) pic.twitter.com/BxjUkVKtU4 — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 12, 2020

To date, Marvel Studios has only officially revealed three actors cast in the film — Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tony Leung (The Mandarin), and Awkwafina in an undisclosed role. Over the weekend, news surfaced Creed 2 star Florian Munteanu was added to cast, seemingly pointing towards the ages-old theory of the movie including an underground fight tournament of sorts.

Because the movie is so open to interpretation at this point, we asked Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin what he hoped to see in the flick when we caught up with him last summer. "I can’t imagine them starting off with anything but an origin story because you got to begin somewhere," Starlin told Comicbook.com at Comic-Con. "I think it will be loosely based on what we did over the first few issues…I only did three issues of the book. I imagine there will be some eliminations like Fu Manchu, thank God."

"With Shang-Chi, I'm really curious because the trick is with that is to get a hook on it that will take it away from the millions of other kung fu movies that have been produced beforehand," the legendary comic writer added. "You know, we don't want just another Bruce Lee movie, we want something different, something really entertaining. I'd be curious and can't wait to see what kind of hook that they get to take him in that direction a little bit different than where he's been before."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters February 12, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier this fall, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 in May 2022.

