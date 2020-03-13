Black Panther 2: Angela Bassett Teases Spoilers for Marvel's Sequel

The next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, but beyond the first crop of films and tie-in shows (Black Widow, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Wandavision, Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2, Eternals...) Marvel fans have been waiting more info on some highly-anticipated sequel films. No doubt one of the most eagerly-awaited sequels is Black Panther 2, which will continue the story of King T'Challa / Black Panther and his homeland of Wakanda. Today we have word from one of Black Panther 2's biggest stars, Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), who gave Marvel fans a nice little tease about the sequel will be:

Here's what Angela Bassett let slip to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, after being asked how Black Panther 2 was coming along:

"Going along, coming along. Amazing. Absolutely." Bassett starts.

That's when Fallon pushes a potentially big Black Panther 2 spoiler: "You were telling me backstage that they decided to change the costume of Black Panther."

Bassett immediately goes into Marvel PR survival mode: "Jimmy... I was telling you that in confidence! I cannot!"

Fallon quickly tries to cover by claiming that he's joking; but then he just as quickly admits that he's probably gotten Bassett in trouble. Bassett, meanwhile, did a perfect pantomime of proverbial Marvel Studios PR Sniper team taking her out while on live TV.

Black Panther 2 will be one of the more pivotal chapters of the MCU, given where that franchise now stands. At the end of the first film, T'Challa opened Wakanda's borders to the world for the very first time - a decision that didn't go so well when Thanos, The Black Order, and their Infinity War came to Wakanda, and ravaged the countryside and its people.

We have no idea how Wakanda fared in the five years when T'Challa and half the Wakandan people were all dusted in Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet Snap. T'Challa, Shuri, and Okoye were all reunited to help Captain America face Thanos and his army in the Battle of Avengers Compound, but the aftermath Avengers: Endgame never really touched on what the new status quo of Wakanda was all about. Endgame hinted that Okoye and the Wakandan forces were out helping to protect the world in the absence of T'Challa and the Avengers - the question now, is whether or not T'Challa's throne is still waiting for him, or does the king have some major royal problems to sort out?

