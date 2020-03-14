Marvel Studios Rumored to Shut Down Loki Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Production on countless films and TV shows is shutdown worldwide in an attempt to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus and it's effecting many fan favorite shows that had only just started filming. It's already been confirmed that every Netflix show and movie has suspended production, while Marvel Studios has also put the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on indefinite hiatus, while filming in Prague on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been cancelled. Word has now come down about another Marvel series that appears to have suspended production as Marvel Studio's Loki has reportedly also shut down.

The Atlanta Filming Twitter account brings the news, reporting last night that both Loki and Stranger Things had been shut down. We now know that Stranger Things has been shut down after a decision was made by Netflix, and with Disney TV Studios stopping production on all their pilots (as well as the earlier suspension of Shang-Chi and Falcon/Winter Soldier) it's not a stretch to imagine Loki also stopping for the time being too. ComicBook.com has reached out for comment on the status of production on Loki and will update with their reply if we receive one.

Not every film and show is suspending production in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic though as Warner Bros. is reportedly continuing with production on both The Matrix 4 and The Batman. It's unclear for the time being how long that will last as countless festivals, events, and large scale gatherings have been cancelled and postponed in the wake of the virus' spread.

It was announced earlier this week that the upcoming Loki series had been set for an "early 2021" premiere date, and it's unclear how a shutdown in production would effect that release window. Should the series be shutdown for a month or more it could effect the release date, but it's too early to say and Marvel has not issued a statement on how a shut down or its status could effect it.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular god of mischief in the Disney+ exclusive series with Sophia Di Martini playing either Lady Loki or Enchantress alongside him. We also now know that actor Owen Wilson is playing a TVA agent in the show with Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant recently recruited for a part as well which some are theorizing could be none other than Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

