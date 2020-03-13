Disney TV Studios Stops Production on All Pilots Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

As ongoing concerns regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 continue to grow in the entertainment industry, Disney Television Studios has made the decision to cease production on every pilot in production for the time being. The news comes after several Disney productions and companies have also closed down and postponed services because of coronavirus, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World, filming on Shang-Chi and The Little Mermaid, and more. Now the TV arm of their content division has decided to stop filming on Genius: Aretha for at least three weeks, as well as ceasing production on the latest season of the popular medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Here are all of the pilots that will postpone production in response to the coronavirus pandemic: ADOPTED, THE BIG LEAP, THE BIG SKY, THE BRIDES, HARLEM’S KITCHEN, HOME ECONOMICS, KIDS MATTER NOW, MY VILLAGE, ORDINARY JOE, PROSPECT, REBEL, THIRTYSOMETHING(ELSE), UNTITLED KAPNEK/HOLLAND, VALLEY TRASH, WORK WIFE, WRECKAGE.

Disney has already made major delays to their film slate as well, postponing the release of films such as Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers from the next few weeks. There's no word yet on when these movies will be rescheduled to premiere in theaters, though they are currently planning to stay on schedule for the release date of Black Widow on May 1st.

The company announced plans to shut down theme parks in North America and revealed sweeping plans for their resorts and travel attractions across the world:

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and DIsneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

"The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

Stay tuned for more updates about altered plans due to coronavirus and its spread across the globe.

