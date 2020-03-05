Loki Set Photos Reveal Owen Wilson's Character

Marvel will finally premiere their first Disney+ shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, later this year. The third MCU series on the streaming service's line-up is Loki, which is expected to begin in 2021. Yesterday, some set photos from the Tom Hiddleston-led show were revealed and featured the first look at Lady Loki. However, that wasn't the only exciting character to be viewed in the images. Fans also got a first glimpse at Owen Wilson, who was announced to be playing a major role back in the series back in January. In the new images, Wilson can be seen in a hooded coat with the TVA logo.

Currently, there's no official work on who Wilson will be playing in Loki, but once rumors started to circulate that Kang would be a part of the show, many wondered if Wilson could be playing the longtime Fantastic Four villain. The latest chatter is rooted in a speculative piece by scooper Charles Murphy, who's drawing lines between the actor and the role. Though far from confirmation or claiming it as an exclusive, Murphy suggests there has been some evidence Marvel is going great lengths to protect the actor's role. While the new set photos don't support this theory, you never really know with Marvel. You can check out the images below:

BREAKING: First images of Tom

Hiddleston on the set of ‘LOKI’ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ckKfmh7g9f — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) March 4, 2020

Hiddleston previously spoke with MTV News and teased Loki's new foes, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play the character for so long.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," added Hiddleston. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

