Some new Avengers: Endgame concept art shows Thanos destroying Captain America’s shield in the first part of that final battle. The now-iconic moment where Cap tries to guard against the villain’s strikes saw his signature weapon cut in half. But, Ryan Meinerding posted an alternate version of what could have gone down with that confrontation. In what would have been even more explosive in some ways, Thanos punches clear through the Avenger’s weapon and anguished Cap is left with nothing but shards. It’s just one of many directions this thing could have gone.

Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely said that, “You can also see that while Vibranium is the strongest substance on Earth, whatever Thanos’ straight razor there is made out of stronger.” In that regard, he is absolutely correct because the mighty shield that Steve Rogers totes around gets shredded pretty quickly in one-on-one combat before help arrives.

One of the film’s directors, Joe Russo, told Comicbook.com earlier that there were some serious doubts cast on Vibranium’s Rank as the “most powerful metal” in the MCU. As a way to make the audience understand just what the heroes are up against, it makes a ton of sense to have that face off on the battlefield.

"Clearly Thanos is a thousand-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe and is the greatest: He's the Genghis Khan of the universe, so he would have the greatest weapon," Russo began. "He knows of Eitri, he's been to Eitri to have his glove created. Did he have them create his blade as well? Potentially. But it's interesting that it could destroy the shield."

View this post on Instagram Unused shield breaking idea from Avengers: Endgame! A post shared by Ryan Meinerding (@ryan_meinerding_art) on Mar 17, 2020 at 3:28pm PDT

Going forward, it is pretty clear that Thanos is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to potential villains the Avengers might tangle with. In a very Dragon Ball Z-like way, these super powerful beings have a way of stepping into the vacuum of power when there is territory to be seized. Whatever happens, you’re going to need more than a shield to take those kinds of threats down.

Do you feel like Cap should have been able to mix it up a bit more with the Mad Titan? Are you a fan of the alternate version of the film where things get way more dangerous for Captain America? Let us know in the comments!

