Best Tweets from ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Thor: Ragnarok

Tonight saw the latest edition of ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party with a unified viewing of Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like The Revengers with Marvel fans and readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. Fans had thoughts and jokes throughout the film and like our Captain America: Civil War event from last week we've collected the best reactions and jokes to tonight's Quarantine Watch Party below!

Quarantine Watch Party events so far have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, and Marvel's Phase Three opener all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end, while uniting fans of the titles who are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world. While people aren't cosplaying for the Watch Party (yet), they are connecting with new friends with similar interests, and have a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies -- some seeing the films for the first time.

In addition we know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place tomorrow night as Bloodshot director Dave Wilson will join us on ComicBook.com's official Twitter account to live-tweet his Valiant comics adaptation starring Vin Diesel, which is now available on digital platforms after Sony Pictures quickly made it available following theater closures. Future Quarantine Watch Party events are in the works as well including viewing parties with Doctor Strange's Scott Derrickson and Deadpool's Rob Liefeld potentially very soon. Check back here for more details on those events and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!