Best Tweets from ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party of Thor: Ragnarok

Tonight saw the latest edition of ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party with a unified viewing of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok! Host Brandon Davis and some of our other staff members assembled like The Revengers with Marvel fans and readers around the country, synched-up from afar thanks to nationwide social distancing. Fans had thoughts and jokes throughout the film and like our Captain America: Civil War event from last week we’ve collected the best reactions and jokes to tonight’s Quarantine Watch Party below!

Quarantine Watch Party events so far have included joint viewings of The Avengers, The Dark Knight, and Marvel’s Phase Three opener all of which created Twitter trends before the movies came to an end, while uniting fans of the titles who are missing going to the movies and Comic Con events around the world. While people aren’t cosplaying for the Watch Party (yet), they are connecting with new friends with similar interests, and have a fun, safe time enjoying popular movies — some seeing the films for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition we know when the next Quarantine Watch Party will take place tomorrow night as Bloodshot director Dave Wilson will join us on ComicBook.com’s official Twitter account to live-tweet his Valiant comics adaptation starring Vin Diesel, which is now available on digital platforms after Sony Pictures quickly made it available following theater closures. Future Quarantine Watch Party events are in the works as well including viewing parties with Doctor Strange’s Scott Derrickson and Deadpool’s Rob Liefeld potentially very soon. Check back here for more details on those events and participate in the live-tweeting to see yourself featured on the next roundup!

“Sometimes it takes a minute.”

Did you press play yet? “Sometimes it takes a minute.” #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/BJZNeIJ8Tt — Carl Lee (@Mr_Carl_Lee) March 24, 2020

Big swing for the fences

#ThorRagnarok is an immediate tonal departure from the other Thor movies. There’s the humor, but also he’s fighting Fire Demons while Led Zeppelin plays. It’s gone from a fusion of Shakespeare and Game of Thrones to something airbrushed on the side of a van. #QuarantineWatchParty — Jamie Lovett (@JamieLovett) March 24, 2020

Shake weight

Cameos on cameos

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth in Ragnorok are some of the best cameos in my opinion, they are so well disguised it made me do a double take when I first watched #QuarantineWatchParty @BrandonDavisBD pic.twitter.com/NiUnpTN0d8 — Sisicoco120 (@sisicoco120) March 24, 2020

Can we get a redo

the avengers movies where everything stays the same except loki is played by matt damon’s loki from thor: ragnarok #QuarantineWatchParty — liz (@lzhrkns) March 24, 2020

Release the Taika Pitch Meeting Cut

Taika really took Thor to levels people could hardly imagine with this one. There should be a documentary about the making (like a 15-minute one) titled “How Thor got his groove back” featuring Taika’s pitch meeting. #ThorRagnarok #QuarantineWatchParty — Ice———man (@IcemanTimbo) March 24, 2020

Better cameo?

Better Matt Damon cameo:



Thor: Ragnarok



or



Deadpool 2 ?#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/k8OVMuugkF — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 24, 2020

That’s how it spreads!

Alt-cut

Remember when Hela originally caught Mjolnir in a city alley? #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/pOPEOdxdk6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 24, 2020

Thor is single here too

The fact I’m rewatching Thor: Ragnarock has made me forgotten how single I am during the quarantine lol #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/V1jgU2Mho9 — IG: simplyoutstanding (@bostonsfavson) March 24, 2020

On brand for BD

@BrandonDavisBD Valkyrie fell off that ramp like Natasha fell off the cliff on Vormir. #QuarantineWatchParty — Brandon Moore (@indigo_15) March 24, 2020

The easter egg hunt is ongoing

Scrapper 142 was an unique name for Valkyrie…but 142 was also the issue of The Incredible Hulk where she first meets Hulk. #QuarantineWatchParty #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/5WJkScRcit — COVID-19: The Saga Continues… (@Blaque_Noir) March 24, 2020

The Goldblum touch

There he is

Disney+ requests

I revise my earlier request.



Skurge and Valkyrie team-up series on Disney+ when?#ThorRagnarok #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/A2Iy6ZnTDM — Jamie Lovett (@JamieLovett) March 24, 2020

The Funko Pops were decimated

Apocalypse styles

what i thought my apocalypse style would be like vs. what it actually is:#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/MX6T6RLS2Y — liz (@lzhrkns) March 24, 2020

That’s the Marvel way

Thank you marvel for managing to always add a little shirtless Hemsworth lol #ThorRagnarok #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/3Ieoo9eBZX — Tammy Goddard (@tammycyw) March 24, 2020

That doesn’t sound right

It varies

Topaz….

Quarantine and sanitary watch party

Comic references!

That last Skurge bit, inspired by his stand at Gjallerbru in the comics, is give you chills good. #ThorRagnarok #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/bpMqNEhQfY — Jamie Lovett (@JamieLovett) March 24, 2020

Say sike right now

Quarantine Watch Party will return