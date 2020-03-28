Rob Liefeld Reveals Colossus Almost Had a Very Different Costume in Deadpool Movie

✖

Rob Liefeld revealed that Colossus almost had a very different costume in Deadpool. Anyone who was looking for a more comics-accurate take on the mutant is going to be pretty excited by this new key art. The X-Men member was one of the fun moments in the first film. He provided an excellent surface for Deadpool to bounce off of. That T-Rex hands moment sets the table for the type of screwball antics waiting for the audience over the next hour and change. Still, things would have to switch up a little on the way to the big screen.

Liefeld wrote on Twitter, “This is one of the first pieces of key frame art that Tim Miller sent me. #QuarantineWatchParty #Deadpool”

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis talked to the Deadpool creator about a number of topics during our Quarantine Watch Party Pre-Show. (You can check that out above!) The topic of who would teaming with the Merc with a Mouth came up. Of course, everyone wants to know if Spider-Man could be one of the heroes to stand alongside him. Well, for Liefeld, the business side of things and all the red tape involved make the prospect of a Spider-Man moment kind of hard. Sony owns the rights to Spidey and it becomes a question of if the company would lend Disney the character for another film.

This is one of the first pieces of key frame art that Tim Miller sent me. #QuarantineWatchParty #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/6prOE81N3p — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 28, 2020

“See, now there you go! So, that’s great. But, my immediate reaction is that he’s a Sony property,” Liefeld said. “I know that you don’t, I know that I don’t fully understand what that interaction is. If you told me that Deadpool was going to run through the next ten minutes of a Spider-Man movie… Spider-Man and Deadpool is the biggest pairing. I just don’t understand the Sony/Disney relationship. As I understand it, it’s a movie at a time right? I always go, ‘what does Disney have?’ Sony is a different animal.”

Watch our live commentary track with Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld for the ComicBook.com Quarantine Watch Party here as well!

“Deadpool has had some fun interactions with Hulk in the comments, and I think things are always richer when they're taken from the page,” Liefeld said. “I think fans would go crazy if they saw Ruffalo’s Hulk in Deadpool. That’s been my go-to answer for the last year or so.”

More Deadpool is coming, but the details haven’t been released yet. Our Quarantine Watch Parties are going to roll on as well. Keep your eyes on Comicbook.com’s Twitter feed for more details on what films we’ll be watching next.

