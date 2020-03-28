Watch Deadpool Movie Commentary With Rob Liefeld During Quarantine Watch Party

On Friday night, ComicBook.com is closing out a packed week of epic Quarantine Watch Party with events with a simultaneous at-home viewing of Deadpool. The event will have a special guest on hand in the form of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. In the video above, Liefeld's commentary can be observed as we all watch Deadpool safely at home. The film debuted in 2016, introducing the Marvel Comics character to the big screen after an appearance many wish to forget in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Liefeld will be on social media, using QuarantineWatchParty and #Deadpool throughout the movie, while also playing host to a live commentary video streaming on Comicbook.com's official Facebook and YouTube channel.

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Friday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses "play" on their copy of Deadpool, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc or a digitally downloaded copy. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. Late to the party? Simply fast forward 15 minutes on your copy and press play at 9:15pm ET, or 30 minutes and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on!

The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com's official recap of the event! The highlights from the video feed will be shared onto Twitter so that everyone using the hashtag can still participate!

Liefeld joins the ranks of a packed week of Quarantine Watch Party events. Earlier this week, Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and star Sam Heughan celebrated the home. release of their Valiant comics movie. On Wednesday night, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and longtime comic writer Gail Simone fielded questions and shared fun new informtation. Thursday, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson re-watched his movie for the first time since it premiered, offering exclusive intel throughout the Party!

The Quarantine Watch Party offers plenty of reasons to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler. There will be more Quarantine Watch Party events throughout the week with additional guests and fun news, so be sure to follow Davis for the latest!

Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds, Ed Skrein, Morena Baccarin, and Karan Soni. The synopsis for the film reads, "A wisecracking mercenary gets experimented on and becomes immortal but ugly, and sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks."

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Deadpool with creator Rob Liefeld begins at 9 p.m. ET on Friday night!

