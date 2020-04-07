Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Told Extraction Co-Star a Bizarre Fake Spider-Man Spoiler

Anyone who logged onto the Internet this time last year probably encountered a deluge of hype - and confusion - surrounding Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel blockbuster, which piggybacked off of the reality-shattering cliffhanger of Avengers: Infinity War, gave way to some pretty specific theories -- and it sounds like one of the stars added to that confusion. In a recent interview with Koimoi, actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal spoke about filming the upcoming action-packed drama Extraction with Chris Hemsworth. As Jaiswal revealed, he tried to pry Hemsworth for Endgame spoilers, and got a pretty bizarre fake one as a result.

“When we were shooting in Bangkok, during Christmas 2018, we were shooting the last scene before going for holidays," Jaiswal revealed. "I tried to take out some spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. I asked him how is Thor in it, what will happen with Captain America and Iron Man, will there be a new character. But I was unsuccessful. Chris said ‘I’m not going to tell you, Roody. You have to watch the film’."

“I told him to give me one spoiler and he gave me fake spoilers to confuse me so that I don’t ask him again," Jaiswal continued. "He told me that Spider-Man will turn into Ant-Man. I asked him how is this possible and he said you have to watch the movie for that.”

While two of the MCU's bug-related superheroes didn't "turn into" each other, the fake spoiler is definitely absurd enough to have briefly sounded believable before the film was released.

“Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke, both of this share a Marvel connection with Hemsworth. Luke appeared as Gabe Jones in Captain America: The First Avenger, while Harbour is set to star as Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow film. The film is produced by Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with a script written by Joe Russo. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, a longtime stunt coordinator for the MCU.

Extraction arrives on Netflix on April 24th.

