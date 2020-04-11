Marvel Studios Reveals Awesome Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg for Iron Man

✖

Nearly a year after release, a major Avengers: Endgame Easter egg has been confirmed by Marvel Studios. As the Avengers line up on the platform they'll use to travel through time via the Quantum Realm, the group puts their hands in a circle as a rallying cry of sorts. The red gloves a part of their Quantum combined with the positioning of their hands appeared on-screen as an homage to the arc reactor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) formerly used to power his earliest suits. The Easter egg has apparently since been confirmed by Marvel Studios is a Twitter thread from the various brands under the Disney umbrella.

When it comes to a movie as massive as Avengers: Endgame, it's understandable Easter eggs are still being found months after release. In fact, there was a time last August the Russo Brothers revealed several "important" nods and Easter eggs had yet to be uncovered by the masses.

There was a time where fans also thought Okoye (Danai Gurira) was hinting at the existence of Namor, something Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have since shut down. Prior to the closure of the massive merger between Fox and Disney last year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige seemingly suggested there were other rules in place for characters outside the Fox umbrella that other studios own, such as Sony and the Spider-Man catalog. At one point, Namor had been a character whose live-action rights were owned by Universal.

"There are some with a couple of other players involved that would have to be negotiated with," he explained. "Then, of course, Spider-Man is still with Sony, independent of our agreement to do the films together. But most of them are home now. If that Fox thing happens, yeah, that’ll be the majority."

As recently as last month, rumors have circulated online suggesting Atlantis — the fabled underseas world Namor rules — could end up appearing in The Eternals in some shape, way, or form. Should Atlantis be introduced prior to Namor, it'd certainly serve as a natural and organic way to introduce the Sub-Mariner at some point in the near future — you know, say in Black Panther 2 perhaps.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

