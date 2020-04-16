Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Is Going To Get Back At Ryan Reynolds' Latest Prank

✖

People are currently self-isolating and staying home due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean folks cannot plot out their future plans. While some people are looking for new jobs and planning hangouts with their friends, one person is hunkered down plotting his revenge. Hugh Jackman has had a hilarious, longstanding feud with Ryan Reynolds and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. Their faux drama together gained traction when Reynolds started pushing for Jackman to show up as Wolverine in the Deadpool films. Jackman refused, and they've been going after each other in various ways ever since. Occasionally, they post nice things about each other, and they often discuss (or troll) each other’s beverage businesses, but they keep on pranking each other in-between. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman revealed how he's going to get back at Reynolds' latest prank. The subject began when Jackman was asked how the actors' online war began.

"How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started! [Laughs] I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," Jackman laughed. Reynolds' last prank was on Jackman's wedding anniversary, so The Daily Beast asked if Jack was "currently in the lab planning a retaliatory strike."

"I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution," Jackman joked. "I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready."

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors' Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now after Dark Phoenix was released last year, closing the 20-year long X-Men movie franchise. However, the Deadpool film series will be continuing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman has also said he was done playing Wolverine. Hopefully, the fun between Jackman and Reynolds will live on, because it never gets old.

Logan, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are all available for home viewing.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.