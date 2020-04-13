Ryan Reynolds Renews Hugh Jackman Feud by Taking Shot at Him on His Wedding Anniversary

✖

Weeks after celebrating their one-year "truce-aversary," Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are at it again. Shots were fired on Saturday as Jackman celebrated his wedding anniversary with an Instagram post. He shared a photo of himself and wife Deborra-lee Furness, writing "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24." Reynolds, seeing an opportunity to troll his rival, slipped into the comments section. He wrote, "Hang in there, Deb." You can see the post for yourself below.

The truce was broken in March as well. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic. In the process, they also gave out Jackman's phone number. "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANDA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. call someone who's isolated and might need connection," and then revealed Jackman's (fake) phone number with a tear emoji.

In March, Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present is the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool 2.

Jackman isn't innocent either. Over the year of the "truce," Jackman “accidentally” leaked a video of himself saying some negative things about Reynolds. Jackman also made fun of Reynolds during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement. He then asked the Internet to chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo. Jackman and Reynolds also had an online altercation surrounding Reynolds' movie Free Guy. Someone photoshopped Jackman's head over Reynold's face on the Free Guy poster. Jackman shared the photoshopped poster on Instagram, writing “A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool. Thank you @karthik_nj." Reynolds responded to express his anger and confusion about the poster, writing, “What the sh+++?!?” in the comments under Jackman’s post.

Free Guy is still set to come out later this year. The film stars Reynolds as a mild-mannered video game NPC who discovers the truth about his world being virtual. The new film is set to open in theaters on July 3rd.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

